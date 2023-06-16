Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 9,787 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.