Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 98 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

