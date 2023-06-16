Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

