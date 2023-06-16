Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHA stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

