Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 1,192 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $452.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

