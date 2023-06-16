Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 14,710 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $191.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

