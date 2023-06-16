Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

