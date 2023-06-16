SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 385,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

SMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 267,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.