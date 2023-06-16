Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 742,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,287,261.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW traded down $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.32. 6,585,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,596. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.28 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
