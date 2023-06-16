Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 742,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,287,261.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.32. 6,585,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,596. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.28 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

