Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Socket Mobile stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 3,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.25.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

(Get Rating)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.