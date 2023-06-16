SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 17,297,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 43,873,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

