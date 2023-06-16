SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.26.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

SEDG stock opened at $277.46 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.