Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

DTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 258,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

