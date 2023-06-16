Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $617.76 million and $15.31 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,312.17 or 1.00015842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02942487 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

