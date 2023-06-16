Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,201,700 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 1,360,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 564.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DALXF. TD Securities lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

