SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Increased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

