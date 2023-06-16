SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 175,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 43,408 shares.The stock last traded at $95.26 and had previously closed at $95.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.