SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 203.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,364. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

