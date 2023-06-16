Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

SVIIR stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,379. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16.

