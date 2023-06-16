SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 339,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at SpringBig

In related news, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SpringBig news, CFO Paul Sykes acquired 164,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris acquired 658,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 920,498 shares of company stock worth $275,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in SpringBig by 159.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringBig Stock Performance

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on SpringBig in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBIG stock remained flat at $0.52 on Friday. 227,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringBig will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.