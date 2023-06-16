Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,093.0 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Square Enix stock remained flat at $45.83 during midday trading on Friday. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.82 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

