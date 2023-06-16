ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $199.01 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $199.01 million and $16.89 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for $17.97 or 0.00068016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

