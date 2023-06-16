St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Shares Up 1.7%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. 3,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STJPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,159 ($14.50) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.14) to GBX 1,360 ($17.02) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.38) to GBX 1,430 ($17.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.