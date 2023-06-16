Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. 2,289,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.