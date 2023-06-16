Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. 3,340,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

