Status Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Status has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $76.24 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018376 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,483.24 or 1.00026666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01998378 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,146,525.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.