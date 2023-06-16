Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $69.06 million and $4.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,345.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00289085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00513194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00410127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,630,819 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

