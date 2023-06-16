Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as €32.09 ($34.51) and last traded at €31.84 ($34.24). 26,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 279,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.82 ($33.14).

Several other brokerages have also commented on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.80.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €250.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

