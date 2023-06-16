Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DuPont de Nemours Put Options (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 17,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 206% compared to the typical volume of 5,866 put options.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,985. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

