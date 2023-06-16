Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,707 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 277% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,044 put options.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 735,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PPL by 18.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $52,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

