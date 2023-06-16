StockNews.com Downgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,516,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 104,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

