StockNews.com Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.68 and a 200 day moving average of $404.25. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

