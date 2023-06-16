StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.80.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
