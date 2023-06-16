StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

