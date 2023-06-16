StockNews.com Upgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

WEYS stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $271.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

