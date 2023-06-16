StockNews.com Upgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Weyco Group Stock Performance
WEYS stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $271.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91.
Weyco Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 29.15%.
Institutional Trading of Weyco Group
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
