Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 993 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 167.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5 %

Tesla stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.34. 46,274,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,365,828. The company has a market capitalization of $831.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

