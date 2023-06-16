Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,397,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,748 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 622,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,239. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

