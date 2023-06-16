Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NVS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 763,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,521. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

