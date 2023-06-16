Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 514,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 813.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 853,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 760,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,142,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

