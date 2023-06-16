Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vacasa by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 410,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,770. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,738 shares of company stock worth $223,657. 46.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.