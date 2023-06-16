Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 10.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 482,585 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

