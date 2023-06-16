Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 234,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,559. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

