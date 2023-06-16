Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 255,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,581. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

