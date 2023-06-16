Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $6.23 on Major Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $62.26 million and $309,604.68 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00024353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 6.62205786 USD and is down -13.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $252,039.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

