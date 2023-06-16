Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 3.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.03. 62,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 77,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,046,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,377,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

