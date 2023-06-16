Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.78

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 39086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Subaru Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Subaru by 15.5% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

