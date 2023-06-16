Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 4.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.