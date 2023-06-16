SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $821.90 million, a PE ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SunOpta by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

