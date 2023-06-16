Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 680,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

SUUIF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

