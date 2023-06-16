Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.95) by $3.92. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 983.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spinal hardware implants and biomaterial products worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL spinal fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS spinal fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

